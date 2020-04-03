Kudlow says he expects good outcome from Trump's oil talks -Bloomberg TV

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will fight international efforts to collude in energy markets that could impact U.S. energy producers, but the administration cannot dictate decisions on oil production to American companies, a White House adviser said on Friday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, speaking in an interview on Bloomberg Television, also said he sees no reason why Trump’s talks with Saudi Arabia and Russia on oil will not bear fruit. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)