Oman welcomes U.S. invitation to OPEC to discuss oil price decline - report

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Oman welcomes a U.S. invitation to OPEC members to discuss ways of halting the drop in oil prices, Omani newspaper al-Watan cited the country’s oil minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy as saying on Thursday.

“The invitation addressed by the United States to OPEC’s main member countries to return to negotiations may rekindle hopes of reaching a solution in the coming period to the question of controlling the oil price decline,” he said, according to the newspaper.

Oman is not a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) but has taken part in past efforts by the group and other crude exporters to curb global oil supply. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey)