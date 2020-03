NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy ditched plans to purchase crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve because of a lack of funding from Congress, according to a notice.

The purchases were seen as a way to absorb some of the glut in crude markets due to demand erosion from the coronavirus pandemic and a flood of supply from top producers. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)