U.S. Interior's Bernhardt 'promised' royalty cuts for offshore drillers-lawmaker

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt “promised” to process royalty rate cuts for offshore oil and gas drilling companies to help the industry weather a market crash, a key Gulf Coast lawmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said he spoke with Bernhardt on Tuesday.

“He promised to quickly process targeted royalty relief on the outer continental shelf using existing law,” Cassidy said in a statement. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler)