U.S. Republicans tell Saudi crown prince to pump less oil or risk U.S. response

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - A group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday that economic and military cooperation between the two countries is in jeopardy unless the kingdom helps to stabilize oil prices by cutting crude output.

“If the Kingdom fails to act fairly to reverse this manufactured energy crisis, we would encourage any reciprocal responses that the U.S. government deems appropriate,” said a letter to the crown prince signed by nearly 50 Republican U.S. Representatives. Crude oil prices have plummeted as the spread of the coronavirus crushes demand and as Saudi Arabia and Russia pump oil flat out in a race for market share. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)