U.S. energy secretary: OPEC+ countries can easily cut 10 mln bpd

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Thursday he believed OPEC+ countries can easily cut oil output by 10 million barrels per day and he was optimistic Russia and Saudi Arabia can resolve their dispute.

“I think they can easily get to 10 million, perhaps higher, and certainly higher if you include the other nations who produce oil, nations like Canada, Brazil, others. Easily done,” Brouillette said in an interview with CNBC.

“We’re optimistic that they’ll reach agreement between the Saudi and the Russians in an effort to stabilize the markets,” he added. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Timothy Gardner;)