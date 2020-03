March 29 (Reuters) - Crude oil benchmarks slumped at the open of electronic trading on Sunday, extending last week’s losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war continued unabated.

In early trading, Brent futures fell 3.8% to $23.99 a barrel as of 6:04 p.m. EDT (2204 GMT), while U.S. crude futures lost 4.1%, or 88 cents, to $20.63 a barrel. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Peter Cooney)