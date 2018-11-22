Oil prices pressured by rising US crude stocks, but expected OPEC supply cut supports

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oil markets started Thursday timidly, with rising U.S. crude inventories pressuring prices but an expected supply cut by producer cartel OPEC offering some support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $53.71 per barrel at 0051 GMT, 8 cents above their last settlement.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories C-STK-T-EIA rose by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a weekly report on Wednesday. That was the highest level since December 2017.

U.S. crude oil production C-OUT-T-EIA remained at a record 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the EIA said.

“U.S. inventory data ... continued to show significant supply builds, which comes on the back of sustained record U.S. crude oil production,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Some analysts have warned that despite high global production, oil markets have little spare capacity to handle unforeseen supply disruptions.

However, Innes said that once U.S. pipeline bottlenecks were alleviated, which he said he expected in 2019, “the entire notion of a tight global spare capacity argument goes down the well”.

Fearing a glut, the Middle East dominated producer cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is considering supply cuts when it next meets on Dec. 6, although some members like Iran are expected to resist any voluntary reductions.

“While there is talk that OPEC+ Russia may again agree to a production cut, the concern is that not all relevant parties will be able to come to an agreement,” said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

“Saudi Arabia has hinted at a unilateral cut, but it will want to be careful about annoying the U.S. given that president Trump has been vocal about his desire for lower oil prices,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia over recent oil prices and called for prices to go even lower.

“Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy!... Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!” he tweeted. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)