Oil steady on weak U.S. stock market, heads for weekly loss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, but posted their second straight weekly lost as investors expect a global glut to persist due to sagging demand with COVID-19 cases rising in some countries.

Brent LCOc1 ended the session down 23 cents, or 0.6%, at $39.83 a barrel while U.S. crude CLc1 settled up 3 cents at $37.33 a barrel. Both benchmarks were down about 6% for the week.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else, and the health ministry reported another record daily jump of 96,551 new cases on Friday, taking the official total to 4.5 million.

U.S. stock markets also posted their second straight weekly decline as recent economic indicators suggested a long and difficult recovery from the pandemic. [nL4N2G83F3]

“The financial markets are continuing to set the tone, including on the oil market... fears about an oversupply have added to the general feeling of uncertainty,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Also dampening market sentiment, the U.S. Senate killed a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid.

In the United States, crude stockpiles rose 2 million barrels last week, against expectations, as refineries slowly returned to operations after production sites were shut due to storms in the Gulf of Mexico. [EIA/S]

U.S. drillers also have lately been adding to oil and gas rigs, but the count dipped this week to 238. [RIG/U]

In a further bearish sign, traders were starting to book tankers again to store crude oil and diesel, amid a stalled economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Increasing stockpiles are likely to be a subject at a meeting on Sept. 17 of the market monitoring panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia.

The group known as OPEC+ has been withholding supply to reduce stockpiles. Following Saudi Arabia, Kuwait also lowered its official selling price to Asia for October, to counter slower demand.