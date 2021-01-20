Oil above $56 on U.S. stimulus hopes ahead of Biden inauguration

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose above $56 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by expectations the new U.S. administration will deliver massive stimulus spending that would lift demand, OPEC curbs and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

FILE PHOTO: An oil worker walks toward a drill rig after placing ground monitoring equipment in the vicinity of the underground horizontal drill in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged lawmakers to “act big” on pandemic relief spending. A fall in the dollar after the comments helped oil to rally, analysts said.

“This provided a good backdrop for oil and other risk assets,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. “While the near-term demand environment continues to be gripped by weakness and uncertainty, the future is brightening.”

Brent crude rose 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $56.30 at 0915 GMT, adding to a 2.1% gain on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 48 cents, or 0.9%, to $53.46.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is later on Wednesday.

“In general, oil should retain a positive outlook until such a time as U.S. Senate Republicans signal how supportive, or not, they will be of the proposed Biden stimulus initiatives,” said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA.

A record output cut by OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, in 2020 helped lift prices from historic lows. Brent hit an 11-month high of $57.42 this month, helped a pledge by Saudi Arabia to voluntarily curb its output and most OPEC+ members deciding not to pump more in February.

Oil drew more support from expectations of lower U.S. crude inventories. Analysts estimate on average crude stocks fell by 300,000 barrels. The first of the week’s two supply reports is due on Wednesday from the American Petroleum Institute. [EIA/S]

Concern about near-term demand as COVID-19 infections continue to rise limited gains.

China’s capital Beijing on Wednesday announced some stricter COVID-19 control measures.

Germany on Tuesday extended a lockdown for most shops and schools for another two weeks.