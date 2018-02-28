FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Energy
February 28, 2018 / 12:40 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. oil prices fall for second day after stockpiles rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices extended declines into a second day after industry data showed an increase in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles, with surging production in the country hampering OPEC attempts to end a global glut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $62.82 by 0028 GMT, after falling 90 cents the previous session.

Brent crude was yet to trade. On Tuesday, the contract fell 87 cents to close at $66.63 a barrel.

U.S. crude stockpiles climbed last week as imports increased, while gasoline inventories climbed and distillate stocks were drawn down, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 933,000 barrels in the week to 421.2 million, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 2.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.3 million barrels, the API said. Refinery crude runs dropped by 209,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.