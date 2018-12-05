U.S. oil prices slide with global markets on economic concerns

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices slipped by 1 percent early on Wednesday, weighed down by a plunge in global stock markets amid concerns over an economic slowdown.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.71 per barrel at 0057 GMT, down 54 cents, or 1 percent, from their last close.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

The slide in U.S. oil followed a tumble in global stock markets on Tuesday, with investors worried about the threat of a widespread economic slowdown.

Key to the global economic outlook will be whether the United States and China can resolve their trade disputes. Washington and Beijing announced a 90-day truce last weekend, during which neither side will further increase punitive import tariffs.

But U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to place “major tariffs” on Chinese goods imported into the United States if his administration didn’t reach a desirable deal with Beijing.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in its 2019 economic outlook, published on Tuesday, that “most major economies are likely to see decelerating activity”, although it added that “a steady stream of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures” was expected to stem the slowdown.

The bank said it expected Brent and WTI prices to average $70 and $59 per barrel respectively in 2019.

Brent and WTI have averaged $72.80 and $66.10 per barrel so far this year. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein Editing by Joseph Radford)