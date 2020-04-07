U.S. projected to cut oil output by 2 mln bpd, driven by free market-DOE

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil drillers are expected to reduce oil output by about 2 million barrels per day as the drop in crude prices forces companies to cut back operations, the U.S. Energy Department said on Tuesday.

“The private sector and the free market are driving those cuts,” the Energy Department said regarding projections in a U.S. Energy Information Administration report.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will talk about stabilizing global oil markets on Thursday, but will only agree to deep cuts to their crude if the United States joins in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis.