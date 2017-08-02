FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
PRECIOUS-Gold nears seven-week high as investors look to Fed
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 2, 2017 / 6:01 PM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold nears seven-week high as investors look to Fed

4 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
    * Dollar extends losses to 15-month lows
    * Investors look to U.S. payrolls on Friday
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings down more than 7 pct in July

    By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday,
nearing seven-week highs as the dollar fell to a 15-month low
and U.S. data showed fewer-than-expected new jobs in July,
bringing into question chances of the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates in the coming months.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates because they lift
bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, and tend to boost the dollar, in which
gold is priced.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,270.43 an ounce by
1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT), just below Tuesday's high of
$1,273.97, the highest since June 14.
    U.S. gold futures         settled down 0.08 percent at
$1,278.40.
    "This is one of the quieter sessions that I've seen in a
while. Part of it is anticipation of the employment report,"
said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of LOGIC Advisors, pointing to
technical resistance in bullion around $1,280.
    The U.S. dollar index        fell to a 15-month low as
traders eyed doubts about another U.S. rate increase this year,
      
    "That's helped perked things up off the lows," O'Neill said,
adding that gold's uptrend remained intact.
    U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, below
economists' expectations, a payrolls processor report
showed.            
    Investors were looking ahead to the more comprehensive U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday for a clearer indication of
the Fed's intentions.         
    While weak employment data may dissuade the Fed from
aggressive interest rate increases, gold is likely to come under
pressure from the bank's plans to shrink its balance sheet, said
Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.
    "If the Fed is no longer investing the proceeds of its
maturing debt then we would expect the price of those securities
to go down and the yield to go up, which is not good for gold,"
he said.  
    Demand for physical gold has been weak, with holdings in the
largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, the SPDR Gold Trust,
falling more than 7 percent in July, the biggest monthly outflow
since April 2013.          
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.1
percent at $16.69 an ounce after touching its highest since June
29.
    Platinum        was up 0.2 percent at $945.20 an ounce,
after rising to $951.40, the highest since June 14 and near the
200-day moving average.
    Palladium       , used in the automotive industry for
emission-controlling catalytic converters, was 0.2 percent
higher at $893.50 an ounce after rising to $906, the highest
since June 13.
    But U.S. car sales data had disappointed, analysts at
Commerzbank said. "We no longer see any justification for the
high palladium price."              

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.