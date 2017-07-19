FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady near highest in over two weeks on weaker dollar
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
July 19, 2017 / 12:59 AM / in a month

PRECIOUS-Gold steady near highest in over two weeks on weaker dollar

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on
Wednesday after hitting their highest in over two weeks in the
previous session, buoyed as the dollar hovered near ten-month
lows.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up about 0.1 percent at $1,242.86 per
ounce at 0047 GMT. In the previous session, it hit its highest
since June 30 at $1,244.56.
    * U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were nearly
unchanged at $1,242.30 per ounce.
    * The dollar hit its lowest against the euro and Swiss franc
in more than a year on Tuesday, with the broader dollar index
touching a more than 10-month low, on reduced confidence in U.S.
President Donald Trump's agenda and jitters over hawkish central
banks abroad.                  
    * Republican efforts to overhaul or repeal Obamacare
collapsed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, dealing a sharp setback
to Trump and the Republican Party's seven-year quest to kill
former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
                
    * The U.S. slapped new economic sanctions against Iran on
Tuesday over its ballistic missile programme and said Tehran's
"malign activities" in the Middle East undercut any "positive
contributions" coming from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord.
                
    * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.68 percent to 821.45
tonnes on Tuesday from 827.07 tonnes on Monday.             
    * China is considering a merger between China Minmetals
Corp, one of the country's largest miners and metals traders,
and China National Gold Group, as Beijing pushes consolidation
of its state-run firms, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.             
    * North Korea does not have the ability to strike the United
States with "any degree of accuracy" and while its missiles have
the range, they lack the necessary guidance capability, the vice
chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said on
Tuesday.            
    * Russia said on Tuesday that it reserved the right to
retaliate against the United States after a meeting in
Washington ended without an agreement to return Russian
diplomatic property the U.S. had seized.             
    
    DATA EXPECTED ON JULY 19 (GMT)
      1100   U.S.      Mortgage Market Index        Weekly
      1230   U.S.      Building Permits             June

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

