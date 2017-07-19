FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
PRECIOUS-Gold retreats below $1,240/oz as dollar edges off 10-month low
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 19, 2017 / 9:55 AM / a month ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats below $1,240/oz as dollar edges off 10-month low

4 Min Read

    * Gold pulls back from two-week peak as dollar steadies
    * Biggest gold ETF holdings slip to lowest since Feb
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold slipped back below $1,240
an ounce on Wednesday as the dollar's recovery from 10-month
lows dampened upward momentum in the metal after three straight
sessions of gains.
    Gold prices had risen 2 percent by late Tuesday from early
Friday levels as the collapse of U.S. President Donald Trump's
healthcare bill and waning expectations for further rate hikes
from the Federal Reserve this year pressured the dollar.       
    The U.S. currency edged up 0.2 percent against the euro on
Wednesday but stayed on the defensive as investors wagered any
further tightening in the United States would be slow at best,
while optimism on China's economy underpinned Asian shares and
commodities.            
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,238.50 an ounce
at 0930 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for August delivery
were down $3.00 an ounce at $1,238.90. Spot gold reached a
two-week high of $1,244.56 on Tuesday.
    "Up until today the dollar has been weakening quite a bit,
which has been supportive for gold. Today, we've seen the dollar
a bit stronger, so we're seeing some weakness," ING analyst
Warren Patterson said. 
    The bank has a more optimistic view of gold prices as the
year progresses, he said. "We believe a large part of the
interest rate hike (and) monetary tightening expectations are
already priced in, so we don't think that should weigh too much
more on gold prices."
    Expectations that U.S. monetary policy is on a tightening
path kept gold hemmed into a narrow range in the last quarter
after a strong start to the year. Signs that central banks in
Europe and elsewhere are also turning away from ultra-loose
monetary policies have also weighed on the precious metal. 
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.  
 
    Investment appetite for gold showed signs of softness, with
holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares      , falling 5.6 tonnes to 821.45
tonnes on Tuesday, their lowest since early February.
               
    Demand in the world's biggest gold market was quiet
overnight, meanwhile, MKS said in a note. "(Traders in) China
were net sellers on the day, which took the premium sub-$10 and
suppressed the spot price back towards $1,241," it said.  
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.2
percent at $16.215 an ounce, after touching its highest in over
two weeks in the previous session.
    Platinum        was 0.2 percent lower at $920.50 an ounce
after marking its highest since mid-June on Monday, while
palladium        was down 0.4 percent at $860.05 an ounce.

    
 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; additional reporting by Nithin Prasad
and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.