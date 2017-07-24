PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-month high, eyes on Fed and dollar

* Political turmoil reinforces concern over U.S. growth * Fed's two-day meeting starts Tuesday * U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rise (Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Pratima Desai NEW YORK/LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains as the U.S. dollar turned higher on Monday, after bullion rose to a one-month high as political turmoil in the United States boosted sentiment ahead of a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting this week. Spot gold was flat at $1,254.45 an ounce by 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT), having touched $1,258.79, its highest since June 23. U.S. gold futures settled down 60 cents, or 0.05 percent, at $1,254.30. Investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether there was collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign are viewed as obstacles to the Trump administration's plans to boost economic growth. The U.S. dollar rose from its lowest level in more than a year, however, and U.S. Treasury yields climbed, as investors braced for possible hints from the Fed on when the next interest rate hike is coming. "The dollar and the decision on U.S. interest rates will be a major driver this week," SP Angel analyst Sergey Raevskiy said, adding that the market was also reacting to U.S. politics. A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. "Recent rhetoric suggests a chance that an announcement on balance-sheet reduction could come this week," Societe Generale analysts said in a note. The Fed's two-day meeting ends on Wednesday with a statement at 1800 GMT. "We now expect only one further rate hike this year, in December. This provides a more positive backdrop for the price of gold, which has recently resumed its inverse relationship with the U.S. dollar," said Capital Economics in a third-quarter note. "As a result, we have revised up our end-2017 forecast of the gold price to $1,150 per ounce." In the physical market, traders are watching demand in India, a leading gold consumer, after the government levied a 3 percent tax on gold from July 1. However, a deputy governor of the Indian central bank said that a ban on high-value banknotes since last November had significantly boosted investment in financial products. "As a matter of comparison, the $1.27 billion invested in financial assets in June would have bought roughly 1 million ounces of gold," Investec analysts said in a note. Silver gained 0.02 percent to $16.47 an ounce, after rising to $16.59, the highest since July 3. Platinum fell 0.3 percent to $930.40, after rising to $940.40, the highest since June 15, and palladium was up 0.7 percent at $850.75. (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and James Dalgleish)