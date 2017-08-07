FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady at near 2-wk low on firmer dollar
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 7, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 5 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady at near 2-wk low on firmer dollar

3 Min Read

    Aug 7 - Gold prices held steady around near two-week lows
early on Monday, under pressure from a rebound in the U.S.
dollar after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,257.31 per ounce
at 0044 GMT. On Friday, it touched its lowest in more than a
week and registered its first weekly decline in four.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.1
percent to $1,263.00 per ounce.
    * The dollar stood tall on Monday after an upbeat U.S. jobs
report lifted it off 15-month lows, with data lined up this week
seen as key to whether the greenback's rebound could be
sustained in the longer term.       
    * U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July
and raised their wages, signs of labor market tightness that
likely clears the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan
to start shrinking its massive bond portfolio.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest physically
backed gold fund, said its holdings fell 0.60 percent to 787.14
tonnes on Friday from 791.88 tonnes on Thursday.                
    * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their net long
position in COMEX gold for the third straight time to the
highest in seven weeks in the week to Aug. 1, and raised it to a
record high in copper, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday.                 
    * Gold discounts in India widened to their highest in over
10 months and premiums in other major Asian centres edged lower
on the back of sluggish demand across markets due to rallying
global prices.         
    * SPDR Gold Trust saw its holdings drop more than 7 percent
in July, as investors dumped bullion for other assets like
equities and led it to its biggest monthly decline since April
2013.             
    * Japan's economy was expected to grow for a sixth straight
quarter in April-June, a Reuters poll found on Friday, buoyed by
domestic demand as consumer spending recovered and firms
increased their capital investment.             
    *  The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on
Saturday on a U.S.-drafted resolution that aims to slash by a
third North Korea's $3 billion annual export revenue over
Pyongyang's two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests
in July.             
          
     DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
     *      China     Forex reserves      July 
     0600   Germany   Industrial output   June
     1400   U.S.      Employment trends   July 
      
     *No fixed schedule 
     

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.