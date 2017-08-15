FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as N.Korea tensions ease
August 15, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as N.Korea tensions ease

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower early on
Tuesday, weighed down by a steady U.S. dollar and firmer Asian
stocks as geopolitical tensions between the United States and
North Korea appeared to ease.
     
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,279.01 per
ounce by 0013 GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.4
percent to $1,285.00 per ounce.
    * North Korea's leader received a report from his army on
its plans to fire missiles towards Guam and said he will watch
the actions of the United States for a while longer before
making a decision, the North's official news agency said on
Tuesday.             
    * Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned on Monday that the
U.S. military would be prepared to intercept a missile fired by
North Korea if it was headed to Guam.             
    * Stocks around the world rose along with U.S. Treasury bond
yields and the U.S. dollar on Monday as investors regained some
appetite for riskier assets as the United States and North Korea
appeared to take a break from their war of words.
                 
    * Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday called for
military exercises after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of
a possible armed intervention in the country, but Maduro
insisted he still wanted to hold talks with the U.S. leader.
            
    * One of the Federal Reserve's most influential members
expects to raise interest rates once more this year, and to soon
begin shedding some of the Fed's bond holdings, according to
comments on Monday that pushed back on doubts in financial
markets.             
    * Gold's rally in recent weeks may be its first boosted by
Twitter, but for the gains to sustain it will likely take more
than just the ramping up of global geopolitical tensions amid
bellicose tweets from President Trump.             
    * Indian traders are likely to import 25 tonnes of gold from
South Korea in July and August, taking advantage of a recent tax
change that allows importers to ship in gold without paying a 10
percent customs duty, industry officials told Reuters.
            
    * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.53 percent to 791.01
tonnes on Monday from 786.87 tonnes on Friday.             
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
     0600  Germany   GDP Flash                   Q2 
     0830  Britain   Consumer prices             July 
     0830  Britain   Producer prices             July 
     1230  U.S.      New York Fed manufacturing  July 
     1230  U.S.      Import prices               July
     1230  U.S.      Export prices               July 
     1230  U.S.      Retail sales                July 
     1400  U.S.      Business inventories        June 
     1400  U.S.      NAHB housing market index   Aug 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

