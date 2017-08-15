FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as investors seek riskier assets amid easing N.Korea tensions
August 15, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as investors seek riskier assets amid easing N.Korea tensions

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may fall more to $1,267/oz - technicals
    * Silver falls 1 pct, platinum hits one-week low
    * Dollar index        rises about 0.1 pct at 93.485

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in early
trade on Tuesday as easing tensions between the United States
and North Korea saw investors seek riskier assets like equities.
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,275.79 per
ounce, as of 0315 GMT. U.S. gold futures         for December
delivery shed 0.7 percent to $1,281.40 per ounce.
     North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a report from his
army on its plans to fire missiles towards Guam and said he will
watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before
making a decision, the North's official news agency said on
Tuesday.             
    "It's no surprise that gold is trending a little lower this
morning. Some risk aversion is taken off the table simply
because some concerns of the North Korean attack has eased,"
said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
    "Safe haven flows into the yen and gold has fallen a little
bit because of improved risk appetite in the market."
    Asian shares rallied and the dollar firmed on Tuesday after
North Korea's leader signalled that he would delay plans to fire
a missile near Guam, further easing tensions and prompting
investors to move back into riskier assets.                    
    Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets
such as gold and the Japanese yen. 
    "It is safe to say that the safe haven demand is badly
quelled. The Asian markets are poised to build on this
momentum," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think
Markets.    
    "Having said that, the latest comments by the U.S. defence
secretary has upped the ante somewhat by saying if North Korea
fires a missile at United States, it would mean a war. So the
latest pull back in the gold price doesn't mean that the bulls
are out of energy," Aslam added.
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned on Monday that the U.S.
military would be prepared to intercept a missile fired by North
Korea if it was headed to Guam.             
    Also weighing on the metal was the prospect of another raise
in U.S. interest rates by the Federal Reserve this year, with
one influential member, New York Fed President William Dudley
backing the same.             
    Spot gold may fall more to $1,267 per ounce, as it has
broken a support at $1,278, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao
said.             
    Among other metals, silver        edged down 1 percent to
$16.85 per ounce.
    Platinum        fell 0.5 percent to $960.15, after earlier
touching its lowest in a week at $956.90, and palladium       
dipped 0.1 percent at $894.22.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

