an hour ago
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as N. Korea tensions ease, dollar gains
August 14, 2017 / 10:37 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as N. Korea tensions ease, dollar gains

3 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds detail, changes dateline)
    * Spot gold faces strong resistance at $1,291/oz -technicals
    * Dollar rises from previous week's four-month lows versus
the yen

    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold dropped by half a percentage
point on Monday, retreating from two-month highs under pressure
from a strengthening dollar and a slight easing of tensions
between the United States and North Korea.            
    Though North Korea's Liberation Day celebration on Tuesday 
could raise the temperature again, markets were relieved that
the weekend passed without more inflammatory rhetoric.
    Elsewhere, the dollar rose from last week's four-month lows
against the yen and traded up against a currency basket, making
dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.       
    "A lot of the negative news is priced into the dollar. That,
combined with no real escalation in North Korea, should lead to
lower gold prices, though it doesn't mean we expect a very
negative trend. We'll stay within the $1,200 to $1,300 range for
the year," said ABN Amro strategist Georgette Boele.
    Spot gold        fell 0.6 percent to $1,280.45 an ounce by
1004 GMT, having reached its highest since June 7 at $1,291.86
in the previous session. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.6
percent to $1,286.90.
    Consumer prices in the United States rose less than expected
in July, data showed on Friday, suggesting benign inflation that
could persuade a cautious Federal Reserve to delay raising U.S.
interest rates until December.                          
    "As a result (of the weak inflation data), rate hike
expectations according to the Fed Fund Futures have dropped to
their lowest level since November, which should benefit gold,"
Commerzbank said in a note.
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates because
they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
    Hedge funds and money managers boosted their net long, or
buy, position in COMEX gold for the fourth straight week to a
near two-month high in the week to Aug. 8, data showed on
Friday.             
    Spot gold faces strong resistance at $1,291 an ounce and
could hover below this level or retrace to support at $1,278,
said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.5 percent
to $16.98 per ounce, having climbed last week to its highest
since mid-June.
    Platinum        fell 1.2 percent to $968.50 after hitting a
five-month high on Friday, while palladium        rose 0.1
percent to $893.40.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair; Editing by David
Goodman)

