22 minutes ago
August 15, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 22 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Easing North Korea tensions push gold lower

3 Min Read

    * N. Korea signals delay to missile launch plans
    * Dollar, stocks, bond yields rise
    * Technical support at $1,274.70

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a second day on
Tuesday as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signalled he would
delay a decision on firing missiles towards Guam, encouraging
investors to buy riskier assets and boosting stocks, the dollar
and bond yields.                                     
    Gold, seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty, rose to
a two-month high of $1,291.86 on Friday after a week of
escalating military threats between Washington and Pyongyang. 
    "Global tensions seem now to be ratcheting down," said Robin
Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale. "Investors
are looking to liquidate (positions in gold) and pick up some
more risky assets."
    The shift to riskier assets is doubly negative for gold
because a stronger dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for
holders of other currencies, while higher bond yields raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.7 percent at $1,272.96 an ounce
by 1152 GMT, taking losses since Friday's high to 1.4 percent. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were 0.9
percent lower at $1,279.20 an ounce.
    Also weighing on gold prices was the prospect of another
increase in U.S. interest rates, with an influential Federal
Reserve official saying on Monday he would support one more rise
this year.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates because
they push bond yields higher and tend to strengthen the dollar.
    The retreat from Friday's high is the third time this year
that gold has failed to reach $1,300, a key technical level.
    That, combined with the easing of tensions over North Korea
and a large amount of speculative long positioning, meant there
was a compelling case for further downside erosion, at least in
the short term, INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
    Data on Friday showed hedge funds and money managers
increased their net long position in COMEX gold for the fourth
straight week to a near two-month high in the week to Aug. 8.
            
    Technical fibonacci supports for gold were at $1,274.70 and
$1,261.30, said ScotiaMocatta analysts in a note. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 1.1 percent
to $16.84 an ounce, falling below its 100- and 200-day moving
averages.
    Platinum        was down 0.7 percent at $958.40 after
earlier touching its lowest in a week at $953.50. Palladium
       was 0.5 percent lower at $890.97 an ounce.   

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nithin Prasad in
Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft and David Holmes)

