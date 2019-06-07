CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid Fed rate-cut bets; U.S. jobs data in focus

Gold Market Report
    June 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday, ahead of
a U.S. jobs report later in the day, while a festering trade war
and hopes of a Fed interest rate cut stoked demand for the
safe-haven bullion.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,333.29 per ounce, as
of 0122 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.4% at $1,337.70 an
ounce.
    * Mexican and U.S. officials had held a second day of talks
on trade and migration on Thursday amid reports U.S. President
Donald Trump might delay the imposition of tariffs that was due
on Monday.                           
    * However, the White House said it is standing firm on its
position that Mexico must make take significant new steps to
halt the surge of Central American migrants by Monday, or face
tariffs on its exports to the United States.             
    * U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he was encouraged that
Mexican officials were willing to do more to curb migration
flows to the United States, but it was up to President Trump to
decide if they went far enough to avert threatened tariffs.
            
    * On Thursday, Trump said he would decide whether to carry
out his threat to hit Beijing with tariffs on at least $300
billion in Chinese goods after a meeting of leaders of the
world's largest economies late this month.             
    * The market focus turns to monthly U.S. jobs report for
clues on the trajectory of interest rates.
    * The U.S. Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report
includes public and private-sector employment, both of which are
expected to have dropped in May, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
    * New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said
concerns about escalating trade tariffs and slowing global
growth are boosting uncertainty and holding back business
investment, but he is keeping an open mind on interest rates.
            

DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    
    * 0730    UK        Halifax House Prices MM  May  
    * 1230    US        Non-Farm Payrolls        May
    * 1230    US        Unemployment Rate        May
    * 1230    US        Average Earnings YY      May

