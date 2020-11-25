Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Biden transition, vaccine hopes keep gold near 4-month low

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Asian equities extend gains
    * More gold selling likely below $1,800/oz - analyst
    * Fed minutes due at 1900 GMT
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold languished near a four-month low on
Wednesday as appetite for riskier assets remained buoyed by the
formal start of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to
the White House and hopes a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready
soon.
    Spot gold        eased 0.2% to $1,803.51 per ounce by 0327
GMT. On Tuesday, it had hit its lowest level since July 17 at
$1,800.01. 
    U.S. gold futures        dipped 0.1% to $1,803.20.     
    "We are moving into a new phase in gold as vaccine
developments are changing the regime of pandemic-caused
disruptions and headwinds to growth that gold markets were
pricing in," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head
of commodity research.
    "If U.S. real long yields range trade around current levels,
it's difficult to see gold breaking out and then sustaining a
strong rally towards $1,900 and $2,000." 
    U.S. President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for Biden to
start receiving daily intelligence briefings, a sign he has all
but accepted the election result, after Pennsylvania certified
Biden's victory in the battleground state.
                         
    The formal start of Biden's transition to the White House
and positive developments around a possible COVID-19 vaccine
helped world shares scale a record peak, after an overnight
surge saw the Dow crack 30,000 for the first time.            
    A break below $1,800 could see more selling of gold and this
move away from gold and towards risk assets could continue, said
ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir, adding the metal
should find some support near $1,750-$1,770.
    Investors are now waiting for the release of minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due at 1900 GMT.
                         
    On the physical front, data on Tuesday showed China's net
gold imports via Hong Kong recorded its steepest monthly
contraction since June in October.              
    Silver        eased 0.2% to $23.20 per ounce. Platinum
       fell 0.3% to $958.32 and palladium        was down 0.7%
at $2,332.01. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Subhranshu Sahu)
