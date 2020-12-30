Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Dollar lifts gold amid worries over U.S. stimulus delay

By Nakul Iyer

    Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Wednesday as the
dollar eased, while investors weighed a top U.S. Republican
leader's decision to postpone a vote on increased pandemic
relief payments.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,883.88 per ounce by 0313
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at $1,887.40.
    "A weaker dollar is enough to create a small upward momentum
for confidence to be maintained in gold," said Michael Langford,
director at corporate advisory AirGuide.
    Gaining a greater exposure to gold makes sense in a
low-yield and weakening dollar environment, he added.
    The dollar index        fell 0.2%, hovering close to its
lowest level in more than two years, as traders looked past 
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to
put off a vote on increasing COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000
from $600.                   
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement likely to result from large stimulus measures rolled
out this year to cushion the impact of the pandemic.
    Investors now await Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections that
will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
            
    Under a Democrat-controlled Senate, fiscal policy is likely
to stay loose, which will weigh on the dollar and be bullish for
precious metals, Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at
Phillip Futures, said in a note.
    Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continued to soar globally,
with the first case of a new infectious virus variant being
detected in the United States and new infections hitting a
record high in Britain.                                     
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.7% to
$26.37 an ounce, platinum        climbed 1.4% to $1,064.50 and
palladium        gained 0.8% to $2,346.18.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
