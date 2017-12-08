FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Dollar rise pushes gold toward biggest weekly fall since May
December 8, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Dollar rise pushes gold toward biggest weekly fall since May

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold on track for third weekly fall, down 2.5 pct
    * Technical indicators suggest gold to fall further
    * Dollar rises on tax reform, funding bill
    * Market awaits U.S. payrolls at 1330 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday but
were on track for their biggest weekly fall since May ahead of
U.S. employment data later that could influence the pace of U.S.
interest rate rises. 
    Gold this week broke below a recent trading range and
tumbled through technical levels to its lowest since July as
progress on U.S. tax reform fuelled optimism about the U.S.
economy and boosted the dollar.                     {MKTS/GLOB]
    "You can put it down to the strength of the dollar and the
ebullience of investors regarding equities and all things
risk-on," said ETF Securities analyst Martin Arnold. 
    "When in such a positive mindset investors don't look for
defensive assets like gold."
    The dollar was given an extra boost on Friday after a
funding bill eased fears of a U.S. government shutdown this
month. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for
holders of other currencies and can dampen demand.              
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,247.50 an ounce at
1225 GMT, close to Thursday's low of $1,243.71, the weakest
since July 26. It had fallen 2.5 percent this week, its third
consecutive weekly fall and the biggest since early May.   
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.3 percent lower at
$1,249.40 an ounce.
    Selling was triggered after gold broke below $1,260, the
bottom of its trading range since September, and plunged below
its 200-day moving average for the first time since July.
    Technical support is now at $1,250 and a fibonacci level at
$1,240.90 but momentum indicators suggest that gold could fall
to $1,204.90, the July low, said analysts at ScotiaMocatta.  
    However, ETF Securities' Arnold said prices were supported
by risks including U.S. policy paralysis, tensions in North
Korea and the Middle East, and a potential correction in equity
valuations. He said gold's fair value was $1,260-$1,280.
            
    Gold is traditionally seen as a safe investment in times of
uncertainty. 
    Investors were looking ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data
at 1330 GMT. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected next week to
announce a rise in interest rates and offer guidance on the pace
of further increases. Strong payrolls would support the case for
aggressive rate rises.
    Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates because they push
up bond yields, reducing the appeal of non-yielding gold, and
tend to boost the dollar. 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.7
percent at $15.84 but down around 3.7 percent this week. 
    Platinum        was 0.2 percent higher at $893 an ounce but
on track to fall nearly 5 percent this week, its biggest weekly
loss in nine months.
    Palladium        was flat at $1,013 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gareth Jones and Adrian Croft)

