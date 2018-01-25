FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Gold Market Report
January 25, 2018 / 11:10 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Dollar slump drives gold to highest since August 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar plunges to three-year lows
    * Gold up more than 10 pct since mid-December
    * ECB's Draghi to give news conference at 1330 GMT
    * Platinum hits highest since March 2017

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Thursday
to touch their highest since August 2016 as a weakening dollar
helped it to extend gains of 10 percent since mid-December.
    The dollar plunged to a three-year low against a basket of
major currencies after the U.S. treasury secretary said he
welcomed a weaker greenback, making gold cheaper for non-U.S.
investors.                          
    The lower dollar could also drive prices higher in the
United States and increase demand for gold as a hedge against
inflation. 
    "Gold is benefiting tremendously from the weaker dollar,"
said ETF Securities analyst Nitesh Shah. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 at $1,359.92 an ounce at 1303
GMT, having earlier hit $1,366.07, its highest since Aug. 3,
2016. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.2 percent to $1,359.20.
    Gold has broken above its 2017 high of $1,357.54, a key
technical level, with further resistance around $1,370 and the
2016 high of $1,374.91. 
    Momentum indicators signalled that gold should rise further,
ScotiaMocatta analysts said. 
    "Exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings (of gold) continue to
increase ... we also see large open interest around the $1,350
strike level for the upcoming expiry, which should help to keep
prices buoyant over the near term," MKS PAMP trader Sam Laughlin
said in a note. 
    Holdings of gold in ETFs tracked by Reuters and bets by
funds on higher gold prices on the Comex exchange have surged in
recent weeks.                              
    The market was looking ahead to a news conference by
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi at 1330 GMT after the
bank kept its policy unchanged on Thursday.             
    Draghi is expected to pour cold water on any view that the
ECB is speeding towards an interest rate increase.
    "The ECB meeting on Thursday will be pivotal (for gold), as
it could spark the euro (and gold) higher, especially if the
central bank signals a policy shift," INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir said in a note.
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.2 percent
at $17.54 an ounce after touching $17.70, its highest since
mid-September. It jumped 3 percent on Wednesday in the biggest
daily gain since July 2016. 
    Platinum        was up 0.8 percent at $1,019.90 after
hitting its highest since March 2017 at $1,024.30.
    Palladium        fell by 0.6 percent to $1,103.72.
     
    

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.