Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Gold Market Report
January 25, 2018 / 11:10 AM

PRECIOUS-Dollar slump pushes gold to highest since August 2016

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar plunges, euro rises after ECB comments
    * Gold up 10 pct since mid-December
    * Rally runs into technical resistance
    * Platinum hits highest since March 2017

 (Adds graphic, updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gold held near its highest since
August 2016 on Thursday as a weak dollar helped it to extend
gains of around 10 percent since mid-December, however prices
ran into technical resistance at the peaks and investors booked
profits. 
    A rapidly weakening of the dollar to its weakest in three
years has made bullion cheaper for users of other currencies,
fuelling demand and driving up gold prices.             
    The dollar plunged on Wednesday after the U.S. treasury
secretary said he welcomed a weaker greenback and fell further
on Thursday when comments by European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi that the bank might review its strategy boosted the euro.
             nL8N1PK1VF] 
    But despite support from the dollar, gold ran into
resistance after prices zoomed above their 2017 high and neared
peaks hit in 2016 and 2014, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.  
    "Having seen such a big surge, the market is just taking
some chips of the table," he said. 
    "The explosive move we have seen almost continuously since
Dec. 12 is really quite amazing. For this market to have a
chance of going higher it desperately needs to consolidate."
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,359 an ounce at
1614 GMT after touching $1,366.07, the highest since Aug. 3,
2016. On Wednesday it jumped 1.3 percent in the biggest daily
gain since August. 
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.1 percent higher at
$1,358.20 an ounce.
      
    
    Technical support for gold was around the mid-January high
of $1,344.44, said Hansen. 
    However, momentum indicators signalled that gold should rise
further, said analysts at ScotiaMocatta. 
    Prices should be also underpinned by fears that global share
prices could fall back from record highs and concern over
protectionism in the United States, analysts said.            
    The weaker dollar may also fuel price rises and increase
demand for gold as a hedge against inflation, said OANDA trader
Stephen Innes.
    "Exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings (of gold) continue to
increase ... we also see large open interest around the $1,350
strike level for the upcoming expiry, which should help to keep
prices buoyant over the near term," MKS PAMP trader Sam Laughlin
said in a note. 
    Holdings of gold in ETFs tracked by Reuters and bets by
funds on higher gold prices on the Comex exchange have surged in
recent weeks.                              
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.1 percent
at $17.55 an ounce after touching $17.70, its highest since
mid-September. 
    Platinum        was up 0.6 percent at $1,018.49 after
hitting its highest since March 2017 at $1,024.30.
    Palladium        fell by 0.8 percent to $1,101.24.    
    

    
 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
