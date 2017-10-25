FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Fed succession talk pushes gold to 2-1/2 week low
October 25, 2017 / 10:38 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Fed succession talk pushes gold to 2-1/2 week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed leadership contender Taylor seen as hawk
    * U.S. 10-year yields at 7-month high
    * Dollar weakens on stronger euro, pound
    * Gold hovering around 100-day moving average

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold touched a 2-1/2 week low on
Wednesday after reports that Republican senators favoured John
Taylor to become the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve drove
U.S. bond yields to multi-month highs.
    Taylor, a Stanford University economist, is seen as someone
who could put the Fed on a path of faster interest rate
increases compared with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose
term expires next February.              
    Upbeat U.S. durable goods and home sales data also bolstered
the case for interest rate rises, helping push U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields to the highest since March and yields on 30-year
bills to the highest since May.                    {US/]
                         
    The dollar, however, weakened as the euro rose ahead of a
European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and sterling gained on
stronger-than-expected UK growth data.
    A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies, but higher bond yields reduce the
appeal of non-yielding bullion, dampening demand.  
    Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates because they
push up bond yields and tend to strengthen the dollar. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,275.54 an ounce
at 1430 GMT after hitting $1,271.11, the lowest since Oct. 6. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were 0.1
percent lower at $1,276.60 an ounce.
    "If he (U.S. President Donald Trump) does indeed choose
Taylor, gold is likely to fall sharply," Commerzbank analysts
said in a note. 
    The market was pricing in one rate increase in December and
one more next year, while the Fed itself envisaged three rate
hikes in 2018 and was likely to move more rapidly than
previously expected under Taylor, they said.
    On the technical side, gold was hovering just above its
100-day moving average at $1,275. 
    "If we close below the 100-day moving average we are set for
$1,260 or lower, maybe $1,250," said Robin Bhar, head of metals
research at Societe Generale. 
    Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is expected to announce
on Thursday a trimming of its monthly bond purchases, and data
on Wednesday showed German business confidence at a record high.
                         
    In other precious metals, silver        was flat at $16.94
an ounce.
    Platinum        was unchanged at $920.30 an ounce and
palladium        was up 0.5 percent at $967.75 an ounce.   

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

