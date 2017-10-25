PRECIOUS-Fed succession talk pushes gold to 2-1/2 week low

* Fed leadership contender Taylor seen as hawk * U.S. 10-year yields at 7-month high * Dollar weakens on stronger euro, pound * Gold hovering around 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold touched a 2-1/2 week low on Wednesday after reports that Republican senators favoured John Taylor to become the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve drove U.S. bond yields to multi-month highs. Taylor, a Stanford University economist, is seen as someone who could put the Fed on a path of faster interest rate increases compared with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires next February. Upbeat U.S. durable goods and home sales data also bolstered the case for interest rate rises, helping push U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to the highest since March and yields on 30-year bills to the highest since May. {US/] The dollar, however, weakened as the euro rose ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and sterling gained on stronger-than-expected UK growth data. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, but higher bond yields reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion, dampening demand. Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates because they push up bond yields and tend to strengthen the dollar. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,275.54 an ounce at 1430 GMT after hitting $1,271.11, the lowest since Oct. 6. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were 0.1 percent lower at $1,276.60 an ounce. "If he (U.S. President Donald Trump) does indeed choose Taylor, gold is likely to fall sharply," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. The market was pricing in one rate increase in December and one more next year, while the Fed itself envisaged three rate hikes in 2018 and was likely to move more rapidly than previously expected under Taylor, they said. On the technical side, gold was hovering just above its 100-day moving average at $1,275. "If we close below the 100-day moving average we are set for $1,260 or lower, maybe $1,250," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale. Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is expected to announce on Thursday a trimming of its monthly bond purchases, and data on Wednesday showed German business confidence at a record high. In other precious metals, silver was flat at $16.94 an ounce. Platinum was unchanged at $920.30 an ounce and palladium was up 0.5 percent at $967.75 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)