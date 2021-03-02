Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Firm U.S. dollar, elevated yields push gold prices to 8-1/2-month low

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar index holds near four-week peak
    * Silver drops to near one-month low

    March 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices slumped to their lowest in
8-1/2 months on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar and elevated U.S.
Treasury yields eroded investor appetite for the non-yielding
metal.
    Spot gold        was down 0.7% at $1,711.13 per ounce by
0310 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since June 15 at
$1,708.60 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures       
slipped 0.8% to $1,709.80.
    The potential for higher yields is putting pressure on gold,
while a stronger dollar is also contributing to its fall,
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said,
adding that a minor retreat in 10-year yields was "too small to
count".
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             have come down
from a one-year high hit last week, but continue to remain
elevated, while the dollar index held near a four-week
peak.           
    "Bond prices are clearly saying that by the mid-year,
inflationary pressures will mean that global central banks would
have to tighten their policy, while central banks suggest that
will not be the case ... if inflation rises, they'll have very
little choice," McCarthy said.
    While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher
yields have of late threatened that status, since they translate
into higher opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no
return.
    European Central Bank policymakers have been dropping hints
that the central bank is ready to rein in yields and prevent a
premature increase in borrowing costs for firms and households
struggling to cope with a pandemic-induced recession.
            
    Focus also remains on the developments of the $1.9 trillion
U.S. coronavirus relief bill that will be debated in the Senate
this week.             
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell to their lowest since May 2020
on Monday.          
    Silver        eased 1.6% to $26.06 an ounce, having earlier
dipped to a near one-month low. Palladium        slipped 0.2% to
$2,345.67 and platinum        fell 0.8% to $1,175.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
