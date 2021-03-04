Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Firm U.S. yields keep gold pinned near 9-month low

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold undeniably on a bearish trend - analyst
    * Powell's comments at virtual Jobs Summit eyed
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold fall to lowest since May

    March 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Thursday hovered near a
nine-month low hit in the previous session, as rising U.S.
Treasury yields kept the non-yielding bullion under pressure.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,711.61 per ounce by 0257
GMT, having dropped to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40 on
Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        dipped 0.3% to $1,710.20.
    "In the short term, undeniably gold is on a bearish trend.
Most fundamentals are stacked against it: higher yields, dollar
that refuses to drop further, recovering economic trajectory,
picking up of vaccination rates," said Howie Lee, an economist
at OCBC Bank. 
    "So, even with inflation expectations... markets are
preferring to choose other instruments that express reflation
view."
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             held near 1.5%,
threatening gold's appeal as an inflation hedge as they increase
the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no returns,
while the dollar rose against rivals.           
    Investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's
remarks before a virtual Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit at 1705
GMT, for clues on the central bank's monetary policy
outlook.            
    Several Fed officials have downplayed the rise in yields as
a reflection of improving economy, while maintaining they will
keep policy unchanged.                                    
    The market will need more than "jawboning" if the Fed is
serious about keeping interest rates low, "but in the absence of
that, the market would continue on its own path, which is higher
yields and steepening of the yield curve," Lee said.
    The U.S. Senate delayed the debate on a $1.9 trillion
COVID-19 relief bill until at least Thursday.             
    Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings of the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      ,
fell to their lowest since May 2020 on Wednesday.         
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $26.11 an ounce, while palladium
       eased 0.3% to $2,346.36. Platinum        shed 0.7% to
$1,159.35.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
