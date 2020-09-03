PRECIOUS-Firmer dollar, equities push gold to near 1-week low

* Palladium jumps 3.7%

* U.S. weekly initial jobless data due at 1230 GMT

* European shares hit more than 1-month peak

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of the coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped to a near one-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and as growing hopes of an economic recovery bolstered risk appetite.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,934.16 per ounce at 0930 GMT, having earlier fallen to $1,926.99.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,940.30.

“Gold is turning its eye more strongly to the USD relationship and the rally of the dollar has clearly taken a little bit of the shine away from gold,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

The dollar index rose for a third straight session against its rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, European shares hit an over one-month high.

Bolstering bets for a recovery from a pandemic-induced economic slump, an industry survey showed recovery in China’s service sector activity extended into a fourth straight month in August.

But underlying themes, like rising virus cases in the United States, low-to-negative government bond yields, unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, remain intact and this continues to limit gold’s losses, said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

“In the near term, gold may remain in a wide range with support around $1,910 and resistance around $1,985.”

Investors now await the initial weekly U.S. jobless claims report due later in the day, as well as U.S. payroll figures on Friday, for cues on the health of the world’s largest economy.

The Federal Reserve, in its “Beige Book” report, highlighted that U.S. business activity and employment ticked up through late-August, but economic growth was generally sluggish as COVID-19 hotspots hampered reopening.

Gold has gained about 28% so far this year, helped by ultra-loose monetary policy adopted by major central banks to combat the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Elsewhere, silver dropped 1.5% to $27.09 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $908.30.

Palladium gained 3.4% to $2,323.22, having hit its highest since July 28. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editng by Mark Potter)