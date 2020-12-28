Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold advances on U.S. stimulus cheer, weak dollar

By Shreyansi Singh

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices staged a comeback on Monday,
after paring gains earlier, as investors celebrated U.S.
President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited pandemic aid
bill that also weighed on the U.S. dollar. 
    Spot gold        gained 0.9% to $1,893.11 per ounce by 10:15
a.m. EST (1515 GMT), U.S. gold futures        were up 0.9% to
$1,900.50.
    Gold's move up is "clearly in response to another wave of
stimulus which continues to weaken the dollar and support
commodity prices across the board including gold and silver",
said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge
Futures. 
    The dollar index        was down 0.2% against rivals,
slipping to a one-week low and also raising bullion's appeal for
other currency holders.       
    Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid
and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to
millions of Americans.                          
    Gold rose as much as 1.3% to its highest since Dec. 21 at
$1,900.04 during Asian trading hours but pared gains later.
Gold's gains came despite upbeat risk sentiment, with Wall
Street's main indexes touching record highs in early trading.
    
    "Even without extra stimulus, gold could climb higher ...
Trump's signature (on the stimulus bill) was the last major risk
point to the bull market," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at OANDA.
    Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation, has risen
about 25% so far this year amid the unprecedented stimulus
unleashed globally.
    Silver        jumped 2.7% to $26.55 an ounce, after hitting
a one-week peak of $26.75 earlier. Platinum        climbed 1.7%
to $1,041.35 and palladium        gained 3.1% to $2,421.42,
after rising over 5% earlier.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru;
editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
