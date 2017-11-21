FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold advances, U.S Fed minutes in focus
#Gold Market Report
November 21, 2017 / 11:29 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold advances, U.S Fed minutes in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Global platinum market deficit seen rising sharply in 2018
    * GRAPHIC-Gold/silver ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1UXSq7n
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold rebounded on Tuesday as
investors anticipated signals on the direction of U.S. monetary
policy from the minutes of a November Federal Reserve meeting. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,277 per ounce, as
of 1244 GMT. The metal fell about 1.4 percent on Monday in its
biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept. 11. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery gained 0.2
percent to $1,277.30. 
    "The Fed rate hike in December is roughly priced in and
unless there are very hawkish minutes, its more that people are
looking for direction about future moves," said Georgette
Boelle, a commodity strategist at ABN AMRO.
    The minutes are due on Wednesday.             
    Gold was also profiting from a political crisis in Germany,
Europe's largest economy, boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new
election to leading a minority government after talks on forming
a three-way coalition failed.             
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of its peers, was steady at 94.07, while world
stocks inched slightly higher.       
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.             
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday she would resign her
seat on the Fed's Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is
confirmed and sworn in to replace her as head of the U.S.
central bank.             
    Traders were also keeping an eye on safe-haven demand for
gold after U.S. President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a
list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday.                
    BMI Research lowered its gold price forecast slightly to
$1,300 per ounce in 2018 and $1,325 per ounce in 2019.
    "(This is) driven by our view that the U.S. Fed will hike
rates by more than is reflected in the market," the researcher
said in a note, adding inflation and geopolitical risks in 2018
would keep gold prices supported.
    Silver        climbed 0.2 percent to $16.95 an ounce and
platinum        was up 0.4 percent at $927.20. Palladium       
gained 0.3 percent to $991.60 an ounce.  
    On Monday, silver fell 2.3 percent, its biggest one-day
percentage fall since Sept. 26, while platinum lost nearly 3
percent, marking its worst day since early May.
    The global platinum market deficit will rise sharply next
year thanks to resurgent demand from the jewellery and
industrial sectors and declining production, an industry report
said on Tuesday.             

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
