FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
March 23, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold at 2-wk high as dollar weakens, trade war fears loom

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a two-week high
early Friday on a softer dollar as investors scurried to safety
after U.S. President Donald Trump took a step towards
long-promised anti-China tariffs, stoking fears of a global
trade war.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        climbed 0.7 percent to $1,337.16 per
ounce at 0104 GMT. Prices touched their highest since March 7 at
$1,338.99 and were on track for their best weekly performance
since the week of Feb. 16. 
    * U.S. gold futures         for April delivery rose 0.7
percent to $1,337.10 per ounce.
    * Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index       
was down 0.3 percent at 89.632. The yen hit a 16-month high
against the dollar on Friday as concerns over rising global
trade tensions triggered a bout of investor risk aversion.
      
    * A presidential memorandum signed by Trump will target up
to $60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs over what his
administration says is misappropriation of U.S. intellectual
property, but only after a 30-day consultation period that
starts once a list is published.             
    * China unveiled plans on Friday to impose tariffs on up to
$3 billion of U.S. imports in retaliation against U.S. tariffs
on Chinese steel and aluminum products, as the world's two
largest economies stood on the brink of a trade war.
            
    * China blamed U.S. export restrictions for its record trade
surplus with the United States, but expressed hope that a
solution can be found to settle trade issues between the world's
two biggest economies as U.S. tariffs loom.             
    * European Union leaders gave a cautious welcome on Thursday
to news that Trump had decided not to apply tariffs to European
steel and aluminium but said they were waiting for Washington to
confirm that decision.             
    * The Bank of England kept rates steady on Thursday but two
of its policymakers unexpectedly voted for an immediate rate
rise, in a statement that will boost investors' confidence that
borrowing costs will rise in May.             
    * The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rose just marginally last week, suggesting strong job growth in
March that should underpin consumer spending.             
    * A Cypriot investor signed a $4.2 billion deal on Thursday
to develop a platinum mine and refinery in Zimbabwe, an
investment that President Emmerson Mnangagwa said showed the
country was "open for business".             
    

    DATA AHEAD (IN GMT) 
    1230   U.S. Durable Goods              Feb
    1230   U.S. Durable Ex-Defence MM      Feb
    1430   U.S. ECRI Weekly Annualized     w/e
    1400   U.S. New Home sales change MM   Feb
    1230   U.S. Nondefe Cap Ex-Air         Feb

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.