PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-week high on dollar; palladium hits 16-year high
#Gold Market Report
November 9, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 17 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-week high on dollar; palladium hits 16-year high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * Palladium-platinum premium at 16-year high
    * GRAPHIC-tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC

 (Recasts, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A weaker dollar pushed gold prices
to a three-week high on Thursday, the second such climb in
successive days, while palladium rose to a 16-year peak as
speculators resumed buying.
    Spot gold        was up 0.5 percent at $1,287.30 per ounce
by 1320 GMT, the highest since Oct. 20.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery added 0.3
percent to $1,287.90.
    "The dollar is moving a bit lower because yields are under
pressure," said Georgette Boele, commodity strategist at ABN
AMRO in Amsterdam.
    "There should be more upside. I expect it to move back
towards $1,300 by the end of the year, in line with some further
weakness in the dollar."
    The dollar fell 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies
      , amid uncertainty over the fate of U.S. President Donald
Trump's tax reform plans.       
    A U.S. Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one in the House
of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled on Thursday,
complicating a Republican tax overhaul push and increasing
scepticism on Wall Street about the effort.             
    "Although the dollar's travails have brought a smile to
long-suffering bullish gold traders, it is important to note
there seems to be an absence of risk aversion premium in gold's
price and that its fate will be decided by the dollar alone,"
said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.
    Putting a damper on gold's advance, data from the World Gold
Council showed gold demand slid to its lowest in eight years in
the last quarter as jewellery buying fell and inflows into
bullion-backed exchange-traded funds dried up.             
    Among other metals, palladium        climbed 0.8 percent to
$1,020.72 an ounce, its highest since 2001.
    "There's been an unease around the platinum market. The
impact and weakening in demand in that sector has subsequently
benefited palladium. That's why we are seeing that kind of
outperformance in the palladium market, which is also
particularly tight," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. 
    Palladium's premium over platinum hovered near its highest
since 2001. In September, palladium became more valuable than
platinum for the first time in 16 years.
    Platinum is more heavily used in diesel vehicles, which have
fallen out of favour since 2015's Volkswagen emissions-rigging
scandal.
    Palladium has benefited from the switch to petrol engines
and expectations for growth in hybrid electric vehicles, which
tend to be gasoline-powered.
    Boele said she was sticking to her view that palladium was
overstretched and out of synch with supply/demand dynamics.
    "I still think it's going to move lower, but the question is
when. We've seen in the past that palladium is very well
supported and then all of a sudden it drops like a stone."
    Meanwhile, silver        rose 0.4 percent at $17.08 an
ounce, while platinum        gained 0.6 percent $936.70 an
ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Hugh Lawson and Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
