July 27, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 28 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar trims gains after U.S. growth data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold on track for third consecutive weekly decline
    * Spot gold to fall into $1,206-$1,214 range -technicals
    * Silver headed for seventh weekly decline

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds details)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday as the
dollar trimmed gains after in-line U.S. growth data, but the
metal was not far off a one-week low as an agreement between the
United States and Europe eased trade war fears and dented
appetite for safe-haven assets.
    The dollar, which earlier hit five-day highs, steadied after
U.S. data showed the U.S. economy grew at a 4.1 percent
annualised rate in the second quarter, the strongest performance
since the third quarter of 2014.       
    Global shares were set for a sixth consecutive session of
gains, meanwhile, on easing transatlantic trade tensions.
Chinese shares, however, felt the effects of the lingering trade
stand-off between Washington and Beijing, while the yuan was on
course for its seventh straight week of losses.            
    "(Gold) is tracking the dollar, but the closest correlation
right now is between gold and the yuan," said Ole Hansen, head
of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
    A strong dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for
non-U.S. investors.
    Hansen added that while gold is holding above key support at
$1,200 an ounce, talk of recovery before the dollar stabilises
and the yuan recovers is meaningless because the metal is
hostage to trade war developments and currency threats.
    Spot gold        edged up 0.1 percent to $1,223 an ounce at
1258 GMT, having hit a one-week low of $1,216.93, and was on
track for its third weekly decline running.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.3
percent lower at $1,222.60.
    In the physical markets, gold demand in India improved this
week as domestic prices traded near a six-month low, while
weaker rates in Singapore prompted a pick-up in demand there.
Demand remained weak, however, in top consumer China as the yuan
fell.             
    "We believe price action (in gold) is likely to be subdued
in the coming weeks (as) physical demand is in the middle of a
seasonally slow period, short interest in gold has risen as
prices have fallen and there are 200 tonnes of loss-making ETF
positions that could be liquidated," said Barclays in a note. 
    Spot gold is expected to fall into a range of $1,206-$1,214
an ounce, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.         
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.5 percent
to $15.44, but was heading for its seventh weekly decline.
    Palladium        was up 0.1 percent at $928.25 but was
heading for its biggest weekly gain since the week of April 20. 
    Platinum        rose 0.1 percent to $823.75.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in
Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman and Adrian Croft)
