February 6, 2018 / 11:04 AM / in 35 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar rebounds, some bulls flee

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Wall Street sees biggest decline since 2011 on Monday
    * Gold seen struggling as dollar rebounds-Julius Baer
    * Palladium prices hit lowest since Dec 14, 2017

 (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Tuesday,
weighed down by a firmer dollar and as some investors were
squeezed by falling stocks and cashed in long positions in
bullion.  
    The dollar        climbed to the highest levels in over a
week as world stock markets extended their sell-off for a fourth
day.                   
    A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
    Spot gold        was down 0.4 percent at $1,334.08 per ounce
at 1350 GMT, eroding Monday's 0.5 percent gain. 
    U.S. gold futures         for April delivery rose 0.1
percent to $1,337.20 per ounce on Tuesday.
    The dollar is expected to extend its rebound in the first
half of the year and heap more pressure on gold, which could
sink as low at $1,225, said Carsten Menke, commodities analyst
at Julius Baer in Zurich.
    Gold failed to see a safe-haven boost from tumbling equity
markets because the global economy is largely robust and shares
were thought likely to rebound, he added.
    "Given the overall positive economic environment, we don't
think this will be the end of this bull market in equities and
that is why we are not too positive on gold right now," Menke
said.
    Gold may also be hit by selling from investors who piled
into the market during a rally in December and early January,
when prices surged 16 percent to a four-month peak, analysts
said. 
    Data on Friday showed speculators had boosted their net long
position in COMEX gold contracts to their highest levels since
late September.             
    "Gold has traded relatively calmly during the bond and stock
market turmoil this past week," Ole Hansen, head of commodity
strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen, said in a note.
    "Gold, however, is not immune following seven weeks of fund
buying ... we could see general widespread reductions in risk
with leveraged players being met with additional margin calls." 
    Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged but said inflation was likely to rise this year and
hinted at "further gradual" rate increases.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the greenback. 
    Spot silver        dropped 0.1 percent to $16.73 per ounce.
It fell 3.7 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day decline
since December 2016.        
    Platinum        fell 0.5 percent to $984.80 per ounce, while
palladium        shed 1.9 percent to $1,010.80 per ounce after
touching $1,006.10, its lowest since Dec. 14, 2017. 
    Palladium rose to an all-time high of $1,138 on Jan. 15 on
higher automotive demand and supply shortages.             

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
