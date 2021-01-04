Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold begins 2021 with nearly 2% jump as dollar falters

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar slips to fresh multi-year lows
    * Tokyo considers lockdown, Britain hints at tougher
restrictions
    * Platinum hits highest since Sept. 2016, silver at two-week
high
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gold began the new year by climbing nearly
2% on Monday, closing in on a near two-month peak, as the dollar
slid to 2018 lows and prospects of tougher restrictions to
combat a new variant of the coronavirus kept safe-haven bullion
in demand.
    Spot gold        was up 1.7% to $1,930.65 per ounce at 1023
GMT, having hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,934.81. U.S. gold
futures        climbed 2.2% to $1,936.30.
    "Since gold reversed course from below $1,900, this is
mainly a reflection of a weaker U.S. dollar ... a very fertile
backdrop for gold and based on that we've also seen some trend
followers and technical traders coming back into the market
extending this rally," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
    Although potentially stricter curbs in Britain and Japan
have not dampened risk appetite, bullion still remains supported
by the clampdowns, Menke added.                                
    The dollar index        tumbled to a two and a half year
low, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.       
    Investors are on the lookout for Tuesday's runoff elections
in the U.S. state of Georgia that will decide the control of the
Senate.             
    "The chances of the Democrats winning both seats have
increased of late. This would make it easier for the newly
elected U.S. President Biden to push through his planned
expansionary fiscal policy," Commerzbank said in a note.
    Non-yielding bullion is seen as a hedge against the
inflation that is likely to result from record fiscal stimulus.
    Silver        gained 3.3% to $27.24 an ounce, touching a
two-week high since Dec. 21.
    Analysts say silver's dual role as a safe-haven asset and an
industrial metal, along with its greater volatility, may mean it
could fare better than gold as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's
push into clean energy prompts more usage.             
    Platinum        rose 2.6% to $1,096.27, after hitting its
highest since September 2016 at $1,106.65, while palladium
       fell 1.5% to $2,411.44.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)
