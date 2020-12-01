Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces off 5-month low on weaker dollar, virus woes

By Eileen Soreng

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold supported by physical demand from India, China -
analyst
    * California weighs lockdown amid surging COVID-19 cases
    * Powell's testimony before Senate Banking Committee due
1500 GMT
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1% on Tuesday, rebounding from a
five-month trough in the previous session, on a weaker dollar
and as rising coronvirus cases overshadowed some of the optimism
for a quicker vaccine-fulled economic recovery.
    Spot gold        rose 1.1% to $1,796.61 per ounce by 1034
GMT. U.S. gold futures        gained 1% to $1,800.20.
    The metal clocked its worst monthly fall in four years on
Monday, slipping to $1,764.29, the lowest since July 2, as
investors flocked to riskier assets such as equities.  
    "Gold seems to be deriving strength from a tired dollar and
mixed comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin," said Lukman Otunuga, senior
research analyst at FXTM. 
    "Concerns over spiking coronavirus cases are also
contributing to the metal's upside despite the growing optimism
around vaccine developments."
    In remarks released on Monday, Powell said the U.S. is
entering "challenging" few months, while a potential vaccine
faces challenges of production and mass distribution before its
economic impact becomes clear.             
    Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded 10,000 coronavirus deaths and
over 1.1 million new cases last week.                          
    Making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies,
the dollar        fell, pressured by expectations of more U.S.
economic stimulus, with attention turning to Powell's testimony
before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.       
    Underlying drivers for gold has not changed, including the
dollar, and movements in real yields, which are still at their
lowest in about a month, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    Non-yielding gold has risen 18% so far this year, given its
appeal as a hedge against inflation spurred by the unprecedented
stimulus measures unleashed to ease the pandemic's economic
blow.
    Bullion also remains supported by physical demand from India
and China at current levels, said independent analyst Ross
Norman.         
    Silver        gained 2.3% to $23.13 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 1.5% to $979.32 and palladium        was up
1.3% to $2,403.93. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)
