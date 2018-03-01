FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
March 1, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces off lows, still pressured by stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold on track for 3rd daily decline
    * Platinum, palladium hit 2-month lows
    * Comments by Fed chief Powell bring gold off session lows
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Recasts throughout; updates prices, headline; adds comment,
NEW YORK to dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell about
1 percent on Thursday and hit two-month lows during the session,
pressured as the dollar shot to a six-week high and investors
braced for expected U.S. interest rate hikes after Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress this
week. 
    Gold was on track for its third straight daily decline.
Palladium and platinum both hit two-month lows, extending losses
that began earlier this week when a German court ruled that
cities can ban the most heavily polluting diesel cars from their
streets. Diesel-burning autos use those metals as
autocatalysts.                        
    Spot gold        fell 0.9 percent at $1,306.44 per ounce by
1:42 p.m. EST (18:2 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        for
April delivery settled down $12.70, or 1 percent, at $1,305.20.
Spot prices earlier hit their weakest since Jan. 2 at $1,304.61.
    Gold bounced off session lows after Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee the U.S. central
bank did not see evidence of a decisive advance in wages.
             His remarks tempered some market concerns after his
testimony on Tuesday sparked worries about more interest rate
hikes, sending gold lower.
    Higher interest rates discourage investing in gold, which
does not bear interest.
    Still, the dollar rose after solid U.S. economic data stoked
expectations the Fed could raise interest rates as many as four
times this year. A stronger dollar pressures gold, making it
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "We're down on the stronger dollar today, and we're still
hearing interest rate expectations. The euro slipped after
European inflation numbers showed inflation was not picking up
as much as expected," said Chris Gaffney, president of world
markets at EverBank. 
    But Powell's latest comments struck a more dovish tone,
Gaffney said. Still, the dollar kept near its six-week
high.      
    Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said that as
inflationary pressures build, the Fed will hike interest rates
by more to prevent inflation from accelerating. 
   From a technical perspective, gold was on the defensive after
again failing to break above resistance at $1,362 an ounce in
mid-February, Commerzbank said in a note.
    Silver        dropped 0.7 percent to $16.29 an ounce,
hitting $16.16, its lowest since Dec. 22.
    Platinum        was down 2.8 percent at $955.90 per ounce
after touching a two-month low at $950.50 and palladium       
dropped 6.3 percent to $976.97, touching a 2-1/2 week low of
$976.
    In addition to worries about a potential clampdown on diesel
vehicles in Germany, "the overall lack of growth in the European
economy may also be weighing," Gaffney said.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman/Edmund Blair/Alexander Smith)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.