PRECIOUS-Gold breaches $1,500 ceiling in beeline to safe havens

By Eileen Soreng

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold soared more than 2% on Wednesday to breach the $1,500 ceiling for the first time in over six years as investors rushed to safe havens, spooked by a host of uncertainties including U.S.-China trade and a slowing global economy.

Other precious metals, except palladium, latched on to gold’s rally, with silver breaking above the $17 an ounce mark for the first time in more than a year.

“There are just numerous fundamental reasons behind gold’s strength and those are adding to today’s extension to the upside over $1,500. Clearly, safe haven products have been the stars of the show,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Spot gold gained 1.6% at $1,497.69 per ounce at 10:19 a.m. EDT (1419) GMT, having touched $1,509.80, its highest since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures climbed 1.7% to $1,509.60.

Easing monetary policy by central banks, which have also been constantly piling on to their bullion reserves, weak economic readings globally and in addition, the ongoing trade tensions, are fuelling gold’s run, Meger added.

Asian central banks signaled major concerns on Wednesday about the outlook for economic growth, stunning markets with a series of surprising interest rate cuts.

The world’s two largest economies have been locked in a bitter trade tussle, which escalated last week when U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency to weaken past the 7 per dollar mark, prompting Washington to label Beijing a currency manipulator.

Spot gold has sprinted over 19% since touching this year’s low of $1,265.85 in May.

Also fuelling gold’s rally was a slump in U.S. Treasury yields and Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking more than 300 points.

Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a trade deal to be struck before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while Morgan Stanley warned that more tit-for-tat tariffs could tip the world economy into recession by the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, U.S. short-term interest rates futures rose on Wednesday, as traders increased bets that the Federal Reserve would cut key borrowing costs three more times by year-end.

‘Gold fever’ could be sustained by factors including “the current stage of the economic cycle, the scarcity of safe-haven assets and central bank purchases,” analysts at Societe Generale said in a note.

Gold denominated in the British pound, Japanese yen, Australian dollar and Indian rupee hit their highest on record.

Silver gained 2.9% to $16.93 per ounce, after touching its highest since June 2018 at $17.10 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.6% to $852.43 an ounce, while palladium dipped 1.5% to $1,415.29. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)