April 19, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold breaks string of gains as global tensions ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Silver hits 2-1/2 month high
    * Spot gold faces resistance at $1,356/oz -technicals
    * Higher base metal prices could boost inflation -analysts

 (Adds comments on silver, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Thursday,
breaking a string of gains for four successive sessions, in
response to a decline in global political tensions. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,347.60 per ounce
by 1240 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2 percent to
$1,350.80 per ounce.    
    "Uncertainty has decreased somewhat. Geopolitical worries,
trade risk have moved to the background," said commodity
strategist Georgette Boele at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hoped a
summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be successful
while Western missile strikes in Syria were less extensive than
some had feared.             
    Earlier in the week, a senior administration official said
Trump had delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia.
                 
    Boele said she expected gold to decline to around $1,330
after failing to break above resistance.
    "There was a bit of upward momentum, but you are still in
the $1,300-$1,365 range. It's more of a technical trade at the
moment - it tries the upside again and if that doesn't succeed
then it falls back."
    "Gold is hardly reacting at all to market participants’
concerns about new sanctions against Russia and the associated
uncertainties," Commerzbank said in a note.
    Spot gold faces resistance at $1,356 per ounce, a break
above which could lead to a gain to $1,365.23, Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao said.                 
    Meanwhile, spot silver prices        rose 0.7 percent to
$17.27 per ounce after touching their highest since Feb. 1 at
$17.345.
    "A bounce in silver is not a surprise to me because you have
lower liquidity and it's more sensitive to sentiment," Boele
said, who said she expected silver to follow gold lower in
coming days or weeks.
    Silver also is used for industrial purposes, so it has been
lifted by a rally in base metals.
    "The downside is relatively limited in silver because it was
the one that was pushed too low. Also there are no positions to
be squeezed."     
    Silver is the worst performing precious metal over the past
six months, little changed versus a rise of 4.5 percent for gold
and 7.7 percent for palladium.
    Platinum        climbed 0.6 percent to $941.50 per ounce. It
touched more than a three-week high of $953.50 earlier in the
day.
    Palladium        fell 0.3 percent to $1,031.50 per ounce,
after marking its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,057.20. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jon Boyle and Jane Merriman)
