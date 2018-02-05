FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold claws back lost ground after Friday's slide

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Softer tone to dollar takes pressure off gold
    * Silver firms after biggest 1-day drop since Dec. 2016
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday, clawing
back some lost ground after posting its biggest one-day loss in
two months in the previous session as a softer tone to the
dollar took some pressure off the metal.
    Gold fell 1.2 percent on Friday after stronger than expected
U.S. payrolls data shored up expectations that a pick-up in
inflation will spur further U.S. interest rate hikes this year,
boosting the U.S. currency, in which it is priced. 
    Having rallied in the wake of the data, the dollar eased 0.1
percent against the euro on Monday.       
    Spot gold        was at $1,336.15 an ounce at 1030 GMT, up
0.2 percent but well below late-January's 17-month high of
$1,366.07. U.S. gold futures         for April delivery were
$2.10 an ounce higher at $1,339.40.
    "This morning the greenback is weakening again, and this is
supporting the recovery of the (gold) price after Friday's fall,
which was mostly due to growing expectations for a hawkish Fed
in 2018," ActivTrades' chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.
    Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday and
bond yields rose as resurgent U.S. inflation raised the
possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively
than had been expected.            
    While gold is often considered an inflation hedge, Julius
Baer said in a note, the fact that price pressures were being
driven by confidence about growth rather than dollar weakness
and rising oil prices meant it was failing to react positively.
    "'Good' inflation is a consequence of an improved growth
backdrop, leading to an increase in wages that pushes up prices
and services," it said. "As it should be accompanied by rising
interest rates, the inflation uncertainty appears limited.
Hence, gold's drop on Friday."
    Futures markets         reacted after the jobs data by
pricing in the risk of three, or even more, rate rises from the
Federal Reserve this year. 
    As well as their impact on the currency markets, rising
interest rates weigh on gold in their own right, as they
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised their net
long position in COMEX gold contracts in the week to Jan. 30 to
their highest level since late-September, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.        
    Spot silver        was up 1.1 percent at $16.80 an ounce,
having earlier matched the previous session's five-week low of
$16.54. The metal fell 3.7 percent on Friday in its biggest
one-day decline since Dec. 2016. 
    Platinum        was up 0.7 percent at $992.90 an ounce,
while palladium       , which alone among the major precious
metals posted gains on Friday, was down 1.1 percent at $1,035.50
an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
