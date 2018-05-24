FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 24, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold claws higher on soft dollar, renewed trade tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed minutes depict a less aggressive rate hike approach
    * Dollar hits over one-week low vs yen  
    * Platinum to continue trading at discount to gold -analysts

 (Adds technical comments on platinum, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a second
session on Thursday, lifted by a weaker dollar, worries about
renewed trade tensions and volatile emerging markets. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,296.70 per ounce
by 1225 GMT, after gaining nearly 0.2 percent in the previous
session.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery added 0.5
percent to $1,296.20 per ounce.
    Gold's safe haven appeal was burnished after the U.S.
launched a national security investigation into car and truck
imports that could lead to new tariffs similar to those it
imposed on steel and aluminium in March.             
    "We have a whole host of potential sources of support for
gold. Trade spats are reoccuring and there's a focus on 
troubled emerging markets," Ole Hansen, head of commodity
strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen, said.
    Turkey has been in the spotlight and the lira weakened more
than 2 percent after a huge emergency interest rate hike failed
to stem its problems.             
    "The relief rally in the Turkish lira yesterday seems to
have only managed to pause the slide but not reverse it," Hansen
said.
    Gold was also buoyed from a weaker dollar index       ,
which lost momentum after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat
to impose new tariffs and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last
policy meeting were seen as dovish.       
    Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar and drag on
greenback-denominated gold, but the metal can also be used as a
hedge against rising inflation.
    Hansen said it was worrying that the positive drivers for
gold had not pushed it further towards key levels of $1,300 and
$1,305, which need to be broken to resume the upside.
    "It we get there that's going to force a reaction from
funds, but we need a spark and so far gold hasn't managed to
break out of its range." 
    Spot gold has shed 5 percent since touching $1,365.23 on
April 11, the highest in nearly three months.
    Among other precious metals, silver        gained 0.8
percent to $16.55 an ounce, platinum        climbed 0.9 percent
to $907.40 an ounce and palladium        shed 0.5 percent to
$972 an ounce.
    Stéphanie Aymes, head of technical analysis at Societe
Generale, said in a note that platinum has rebounded from a
multi-year trend at $890 and was now approaching a down sloping
channel near $924/31.
    "A cross above this is needed for signs of rebound."

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in
Bengaluru
Editing by Alexander Smith and Jason Neely)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.