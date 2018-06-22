FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 10:30 AM / in 22 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold claws higher on weak dollar, but more downside seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * SPDR holdings drop 0.5 pct 
    * Spot gold may not bottom until $1,250-$1,200-analyst

 (Updates prices, adds Asian gold demand)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday
from six-month lows as the dollar slipped but the modest nature
of the recovery suggested speculators might still be poised to
punish the metal further.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,268.11 an ounce,
by 1230 GMT. In the prior session, bullion touched $1,260.84,
its lowest since Dec. 19, 2017.     
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery dipped 0.1
percent to $1,269.80 per ounce.
     "Gold has not moved a lot higher and that worries me. If
the dollar is weaker and gold is not reacting much, that's
usually a bad sign, that means that you'll probably get more
downside," said Georgette Boele, commodity strategist at ABN
AMRO in Amsterdam.    
    "People think that since gold failed at the $1,300 level,
they are seeing how far they can push it down and then move it
up again. I would say it should bottom out anywhere between
$1,250 and $1,200."
    Gold tumbled last Friday after repeatedly failing to
surmount the $1,300 level as speculators rushed to liquidate
long positions and others put on bearish positions.
    The dollar pulled back from an 11-month peak against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, as the euro strengthened
after a survey showed Euro zone private business growth
recovered in June.                    
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
    Commerzbank agreed that gold was unlikely to recover in the
near-term even with potentially destabilising events such as the
Turkish presidential election on Sunday and a European Union
summit later next week.
    "If gold is not even in demand as a result of the escalating
trade dispute between the U.S. and China, we do not believe that
the other upcoming events will do much to sway the opinion of
market participants," a note from the German bank said.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.5 percent to 824.63
tonnes on Thursday.          
    In Asia, gold demand picked up in most centres this week as
prices slid to a six-month low, with gold being sold at a
premium in India for the first time in seven weeks. Many buyers,
however, were waiting for prices to fall further.             
    Auto catalyst metals platinum        and palladium       
rose 0.7 percent to $867.90 per ounce and added 0.5 percent to
$955.72 per ounce respectively, but were headed for weekly
declines of over 2 percent.
    Earlier in the session, platinum touched $851.74, the
weakest since February 2016, while palladium slipped to a
seven-week low of $947.15 an ounce. 
    Silver        gained 0.5 percent to $16.40 an ounce after
falling to its lowest since May 2 at $16.16 in the previous
session.

 (Reporting by Eric Onstad
Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
