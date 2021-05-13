PRECIOUS-Gold claws its way higher as U.S. yields, dollar falter

* Weekly jobless claims fall 34,000 to 473,000 * Russia's Nornickel resumes full operations at Oktyabrsky mine (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices, adds detail) By Eileen Soreng May 13 (Reuters) - Gold bounced off a one-week low hit earlier on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields slowed their advance, bolstering the precious metal's appeal. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,824.77 per ounce by 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), recovering from its lowest level since May 6 at $1,808.44. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,824.00 per ounce. "Dips in gold remain a buying opportunity ... We're in a fundamentally strong underlying condition of going through recovery in the economy along with a very low interest rate environment that creates inflationary pressures in the market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. "It would not be surprising to see this (gold) market pull back and consolidate a bit before the next wave to the upside." Latest data showed fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. Other data showed producer prices increased more than expected in April. Data on Wednesday, showing U.S. consumer prices jumped the most in nearly 12 years in April, intensified concerns over rising inflation and possible interest rate hikes. High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. However, the Federal Reserve has pledged to keep rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased off a more than one-month high, while the dollar index also stalled its uptick. At a time of heavy government stimulus, gold is considered a hedge against potential inflation, but elevated Treasury yields have dulled bullion's appeal this year. Elsewhere, palladium climbed 0.9% to $2,882.90 per ounce, having hit a three-week low after the world's largest palladium producer, Russia's Nornickel said it had resumed full operations at one of its two mines hit by flooding this year. Silver steady at $27.02 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,209.44. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)