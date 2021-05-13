Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold claws its way higher as U.S. yields, dollar falter

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Weekly jobless claims fall 34,000 to 473,000
    * Russia's Nornickel resumes full operations at Oktyabrsky
mine

 (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices, adds detail)
    By Eileen Soreng
    May 13 (Reuters) - Gold bounced off a one-week low hit
earlier on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields
slowed their advance, bolstering the precious metal's appeal. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% to $1,824.77 per ounce by 11:04
a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), recovering from its lowest level since May
6 at $1,808.44.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.1% to $1,824.00 per ounce.
    "Dips in gold remain a buying opportunity ... We're in a
fundamentally strong underlying condition of going through
recovery in the economy along with a very low interest rate
environment that creates inflationary pressures in the market,"
said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge
Futures.
    "It would not be surprising to see this (gold) market pull
back and consolidate a bit before the next wave to the upside." 
    Latest data showed fewer Americans filed new claims for
unemployment benefits last week. Other data showed producer
prices increased more than expected in April.             
    Data on Wednesday, showing U.S. consumer prices jumped the
most in nearly 12 years in April, intensified concerns over
rising inflation and possible interest rate hikes.             
    High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    However, the Federal Reserve has pledged to keep rates low
until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2%
and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             eased off
a more than one-month high, while the dollar index        also
stalled its uptick.      
    At a time of heavy government stimulus, gold is considered a
hedge against potential inflation, but elevated Treasury yields
have dulled bullion's appeal this year.
    Elsewhere, palladium        climbed 0.9% to $2,882.90 per
ounce, having hit a three-week low after the world's largest
palladium producer, Russia's Nornickel           said it had
resumed full operations at one of its two mines hit by flooding
this year.             
     Silver        steady at $27.02 per ounce, while platinum
       was flat at $1,209.44. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin
Char)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up