Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs 1% as focus returns to loose monetary policy

By Eileen Soreng

    * Asian stocks rally on vaccine optimism 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1% on Tuesday, following a
sharp slide in the last session, as focus returned to the
likelihood of more monetary stimulus to revive a global economy
still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Spot gold        climbed 1.1% to $1,881.39 per ounce by 0605
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were up 1.3% at $1,878.70. 
    Prices slumped as much as 5.2% on Monday after U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer Inc         said its experimental COVID-19
vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial
results.             
    Central banks are unlikely to change their accommodative
stance in the near to medium term as it will take time for a
vaccine deployment and a pick-up in growth, inflation and labour
market, said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at
National Australia Bank.
    "If inflation expectations pick up as a result of increased
economic activity from the vaccine, that should keep a lid on
long U.S. real yields and be a supporting driver for gold." 
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus as it is
considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    While vaccine optimism boosted risk appetite, uncertainties
continued to loom over the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in
the United States and Europe.                           
    "I still think we've got more stimulus coming and the Fed
will keep rates low, while a vaccine is going to provide that
reflationary impulse... That's why the markets are still holding
onto gold," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist
at financial services firm Axi.             
    Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on
Monday the resurgence of COVID-19 poses risks to the economy,
while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed's
emergency lending programs are still needed.             
            
    Silver        rose 0.2% to $24.12 an ounce. Platinum       
gained 0.2% to $868.45  and palladium        was 0.3% higher at
$2,484.67. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
