FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Gold Market Report
January 26, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs back towards 17-month peak as dollar slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold set for sixth weekly gain in seven weeks
    * Dollar resumes decline after late Thursday bounce
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, climbing
back towards the previous session's 17-month peak as suggestions
senior U.S. officials may support a weaker dollar knocked the
currency lower. 
    The dollar slipped 0.4 percent against the euro on Friday as
comments in favour of a weaker U.S currency by Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin led investors to suspect a protracted
decline in the greenback may be likely, even though President
Donald Trump said he wanted to see a strong dollar.       
    Spot gold        was 0.4 percent higher at $1,353.08 an
ounce at 1505 GMT, up 1.6 percent so far this week. The metal
hit its highest since August 2016 on Thursday at $1,366.07. 
    "Once again it's all about the dollar," Mitsubishi analyst
Jonathan Butler said, saying gold was "threatening to break out
to levels not seen since 2013".
    "But it is looking overstretched on several technical
indicators and there will probably be a degree of short-term
profit taking," he said, adding that gold could rise to $1,400
this year if the dollar and interest rates were favourable.
    Dollar weakness tends to benefit assets priced in the U.S.
unit, which become more affordable for holders of other
currencies, while ultra-low interest rates cut the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    World stocks were set for their 10th straight week of gains
on Friday, having rallied over the past year on the back of a
synchronised uptick in global economic growth, a boon to
corporate profits and stock valuations.            
    Gold could benefit if that scorching run cools, GFMS
analysts at Thomson Reuters said, predicting that volatility in
equities and concerns over global politics could lead to a spike
in gold prices above $1,500 an ounce this year.             
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.8 percent at $1,352 an
ounce. 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.6
percent at $17.40, having touched its highest in more than four
months at $17.69 on Thursday. It was this week's best performing
precious metal, climbing 2.4 percent from Friday's close. 
    "The U.S. dollar remains in the driving seat of the metal
markets, causing a lot of volatility for silver," Julius Baer
said in a note. "We remain neutral but lift our 12-month price
target to $17.50 per ounce due to signs of improving industrial
demand."
    Platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $1,013.24, while
palladium        was down 0.7 percent at $1,088.49. After
hitting record highs this year, the metal was on track for its
second weekly loss, dropping nearly 1 percent so far this week. 

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Mark Potter and Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.