PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to nine-year high on weaker dollar, stimulus bets

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest since September 2011 on Wednesday, propelled by a softer U.S. dollar and expectation of more stimulus measures to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies which could stoke inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,843.09 per ounce by 0034 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly nine years at $1,847.30 in early Asian trade. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,845.90. * The dollar index held near a more than four-month low, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. * Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that the virus would probably get worse before it gets better. * U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States wants to build a global coalition to counter China as he accused Beijing of exploiting the pandemic to further its own interests. * White House officials and top congressional Democrats discussed a next round of coronavirus relief that would include extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools. * Japan's factory activity contracted for a 15th straight month in July, indicating the economic pain from the coronavirus crisis extended into the third quarter of the year as hopes for a quick global recovery fade. * Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.7% to 1,219.75 tonnes on Tuesday. * Asia shares were set to open lower on Wednesday after Trump's comments regarding the country's surge in novel coronavirus cases outweighed a slight rally on Wall Street. * Silver jumped 5.4% to $22.48 per ounce, palladium climbed 0.4% to $2,166.62 and platinum rose 0.1% to $882.74. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 US Existing Home Sales June (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)